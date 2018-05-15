Kiyana – This Habit Ft. Rocko

Singersroom first covered Kiyana, a few years ago as she was budding on the scene with the single, “Take Me Away,” and her collab with rapper Diamond called “No Love.”

Now, the Atlanta songstress is back with her addictive anthem, “This Habit,” featuring Rocko Da Don. On the offering, Kiyana plays it safe vocally, riding the beat easily. The track was produced by SL Mistro and is the first single from her upcoming EP, Flaws And All, which also features Rich the Kidd.

“We’re excited about dropping new music. Her vibe is different than any other female singer at the moment. She puts you in mind of a young Mary J Blige.. as she sings on hip-hop beats.. and she showcases this around the way attitude.. ” – Kisha Scott, Publicist.

Take a listen.