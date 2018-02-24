Justine Skye – Know Myself Feat. Vory

Justine Skye recently surprised fans with the new song, “Know Myself,” featuring Vory. On the hard-hitting, sultry duet, Justine and Vory deliver lush vocals as the glow together magically.

“I took my time away to let you know it, / ZFor you, I did all these things, so I don’t need to show it,” Justine sings. “I try, I tried everything, but you claim you wasn’t ready / Tell me who you kiddin, you out with all these women.”

Skye’s new debut album, ‘Ultraviolet,’ features 10-songs and include appearances from Jeremih, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and Wiz Kid, and is headed by the singles “Back For More,” “Don’t Think About It,” and “Heaven.”

She will support the project with a headlining North American tour this spring. Launching March 1st in Washington, D.C., the trek will make stops in Philadelphia, Boston, New York, Atlanta, and Houston before wrapping on April 4th in San Francisco. Tickets go on-sale HERE beginning March 1st.

Check out “Know Myself” below:

Also, Justine has been showing off various cute looks on her IG; Check out some of the photos below: