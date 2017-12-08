Justine Skye Drops Fresh Music Video For “Don’t Think About It”

Fresh off the announcement of the title and release date for her long-awaited debut album, Ultraviolet, Justine Skye releases a music video for the single, “Don’t Think About It.”

The clip features the Brooklyn, NY native and her crew unleashing choreographed dance moves, which draws inspirations from classic nineties hip-hop and R&B videos, helmed by renowned director and choreographer Laurieann Gibson and Life Garland.

‘Ultraviolet’ is scheduled to drop in stores and online on January 19, 2018; the project follows the release of several EPs including 2013’s ‘Everyday Living,’ 2015’s ‘Emotionally Unavailable,’ and 2016’s ‘8 Ounces.’

“The sound is very different than what you may have heard from me. It’s a little more aggressive, because in this stage, at this point of my life, I’m basically done with these guys, like I’m done. I’m done with the excuses, done with the trying to make excuses for you, and it’s more about just me realizing and being okay with that. Being okay with myself. And it’s everything that I wanted to say that I don’t know how to say, and so I put it in these songs,” Justine told iHeartRadio. “And when it comes to the sound of it, my tone is different. I’m rapping a little bit in some songs, I worked with PARTYNEXTDOOR a lot too on this, and he pushed me. [He] pushed my tone up to a part that I didn’t even know I could say, a part of me that I was uncomfortable with, because I didn’t want to sound dumb. But he was very, very supportive and very encouraging. It’s actually one of the most popping songs on the album.”

ULTRAVIOLET Tracklisting:

“Wasteland”

“Goodlove”

“U Don’t Know” [feat. WizKid] “Back For More” [feat. Jeremih] “Don’t Think About It”

“You Got Me”

“Heaven”

“Push Ya”

“Lil’ Boy”

“Best For Last”

“Don’t Think About It” is available everywhere now: https://jskye.me/dontthinkaboutit