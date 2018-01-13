Justine Skye will release her long-awaited debut album, Ultraviolet, on Friday, January 19, 2018 via Roc Nation/Republic Records (Pre-order HERE).

To drum up more anticipation for the LP, the vibrant R&B songstress releases the groovy and energetic new single “Heaven,” a dreamy record about a love that makes her high.

“You got me feeling like I’m finally here / But it’s no wonder you gon’ leave me hurt,” she sings. “‘Cause you make me feel like heaven all the time.”

“Heaven” follows Skye’s recently released music video for “Don’t Think About It,” which draws inspirations from classic nineties hip-hop and R&B videos, and the lead single, “Back For More,” which generated over 2.5 million Spotify streams and counting.

The pending ‘Ultraviolet’ follows the release of several EPs including 2013’s ‘Everyday Living,’ 2015’s ‘Emotionally Unavailable,’ and 2016’s ‘8 Ounces.’

ULTRAVIOLET Track Listing:

1. “Wasteland”

2. “Goodlove” [feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR] 3. “U Don’t Know” [feat. WizKid] 4. “Back For More” [feat. Jeremih] 5. “Don’t Think About It”

6. “You Got Me”

7. “Heaven”

8. “Push Ya”

9. “Lil’ Boy”

10. “Best For Last”