Tinashe Drafts Future For “Faded Love”

With her sophomore album Joyride on its way, singer Tinashe enlists Atlanta rapper Future for her newest single, “Faded Love.” The R&B-pop fused effort is the follow up to the Migos Offset assisted track “No Drama,” also featured on her forthcoming album.

Joyride has been underway for some time now. The singer previously blamed the album’s setbacks on sexism and colorism but recently sat down with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe to share that the album is being mixed and will be on its way soon.

“My recording is done. I’m in the mixing process right now. Our tracklist has been submitted, so it’s real,” she said. “It’s really real. I’m very, very excited.”

With a 4 year gap between projects, Tinashe kept busy by releasing several projects including, Amethyst and bonus album Nightride.

When discussing having Future featured on the track, Tinashe disclosed the following, “I thought this song was an interesting song to put him on because I felt like it was more unexpected, kind of being like a bit more muted and not necessarily a trap song or something that would be obvious.”

The song is a groovy difference from its predecessor.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While annotating the lyrics to “Faded Love” for Genius, Tinashe wrote, “People are always trying to fit me into a particular box.”

“I can’t just fit into this safe category, whether they be labels as far as genre, race labels, sexual orientation labels, any kind of labels,” she continued. “I think, sometimes, people interpret the fact that they struggle to put me in a box as maybe not focused or lack of direction.”

Tinashe is taking on 2018 with a vengeance and making naysayers eat their words.

Joyride also features appearances by French Montana and West Coast artist Ty Dolla Sign.