Bryan-Michael Cox Unlocks Unreleased Leah LaBelle Song, “Stereo”

Leah Labelle’s closest musical friends continue to celebrate her life through music.

As previously reported, the sultry R&B songstress and her husband, former NBA star Rasual Butler, were both killed in a tragic car accident in Studio City, CA in late January (2018).

Following her untimely passing, friend and former music partner Jermaine Dupri revealed an unreleased song from the 31-year-old called “Scumbag,” a record that sees her calling out a deadbeat romantic partner.

Over the weekend, platinum producer and Dupri’s musical collaborator, Bryan-Michael Cox, shared another unreleased song, this one called “Stereo.”

“I was randomly going through some of my drives and found a collection of songs that I produced with Leah,” B. Cox shared with the release. “My heart is still very heavy, so I thought I’d share this one with you guys. Enjoy. REST IN PEACE AND POWER, LEAH!!!!”

“Stereo” exudes 90s nostalgia, while highlighting Leah’s sweet and sultry delivery.

Pump “Stereo” below: