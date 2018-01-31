R&B Singer Leah LaBelle and Husband Killed in Tragic Car Accident

Man, this news breaks our hearts.

R&B singer Leah LaBelle and her husband, former NBA player Rasual Butler, were both killed in a tragic car accident in Studio City, CA early Wednesday morning.

According to TMZ, Butler lost control of his Range Rover around 2 AM, striking a parking meter and slamming into a wall, causing the vehicle to flip. Officers believe the car was speeding before it lost control.

LaBelle placed 12th on the 3rd Season of “American Idol” back in 2004, and she went on to releasing several singles including “Lolita” and “Sexify.” In 2012 Pharrell Williams and Jermaine Dupri partnered to launch her career.

Butler, 38, had a long NBA career after being drafted by the Miami Heat in 2002. He played up until 2016 for teams like the Hornets, Clippers, Bulls, Raptors, Pacers, Wizards and Spurs. Also, most recently played in Ice Cube’s BIG3 league.

Rasual is survived by daughter Raven Butler from a previous relationship.

Our sincerest condolences go out to their families and loved ones.