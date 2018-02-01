The music world is still shaking from the passing of R&B singer Leah LaBelle, who was involved in a deadly car accident with her husband, former NBA star Rasual Butler in Studio City, CA. According to TMZ, Rasual lost control of his Range Rover around 2 AM, striking a parking meter and slamming into a wall, causing the vehicle to flip. Officers believe the car was speeding before it lost control.

LaBelle, 31, who placed 12th on the 3rd Season of “American Idol” back in 2004, signed a record deal with Pharrell Williams and Jermaine Dupri and released the singles “Lolita” and fan-favorite “Sexify.”

Both Dupri and Pharrell took to social media to mourn Leah’s untimely passing.

“Your spirit was just as your voice; beautiful,” Pharrell wrote. “Moments like these leave us with so many questions. What I don’t question is how much you loved God, how much you love your life partner and where you guys are now. Sing Sis, sing.”

Dupri went one step further by issuing an unreleased song from Leah called “Scumbag,” a record that sees her calling out a deadbeat romantic partner.

“In loving memory of Leah Labelle, i decided to release one of the songs we did,” Dupri revealed. He also explained why he released the record, citing, “One of my favorite songs, out of the many records I cut on her. One of the coolest girls you could ever meet, may your soul rest in peace.”