Arin Ray – Communication Feat. DRAM

Interscope Records R&B artist Arin Ray returns with the sultry second single, “Communication,” featuring platinum hit-maker DRAM.

“Communication” comes as an ode to the Cincinnati crooner’s love interest, and is relatable to all relationships, as the record focuses on love and commitment. Unlike his previous releases, the record highlights Arin’s soulful and lush-textured vocals as he sings, “I know better than to cheat / you deserve the best from me.” DRAM’s appearance along with the soothing guitar baselines and drumkits makes for an impactful and welcoming offering.

“Communication” follows Arin’s YG assisted track “We Ain’t Homies.”

For his upcoming album, due out in 2018, the Midwest-born singer tapped producers such as Terrace Martin (Kendrick Lamar), Nez and Rio (A$AP Rocky/ScHoolboy Q).

“This is my calling. I think I come with something fresh,” states the emerging artist. “My music has that old-school feel, but still has that new bounce,” he says. He pauses, then grins. “There are some great artists out there pushing the culture forward. I wanna be one of them.”

Ray has written for artists like Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross, John Legend, Jason Derulo, and K. Michelle while gearing up to make his own music.

You can catch Arin Ray performing Valentine’s Day in Los Angeles with Victoria Monet.