Arin Ray Says “We Ain’t Homies” in New Music Video

Arin Ray follows up his latest offering, “2 or Nothin,” featuring DrugRixh Peso, with a music video for his summer ’17 single, “We Ain’t Homies.”

In the clip, the X-Factor alum visually support his vantage point by showing his real friends from when he was a youngin’, insisting, “F*ck the topic, why you on me? Stop that acting like you know me / Talkin’ bout my old friends like we homies.”

Arin is currently readying his debut project, due out in early 2018.

“This is my calling. I think I come with something fresh,” states the emerging artist. “My music has that old-school feel, but still has that new bounce,” he says. He pauses, then grins. “There are some great artists out there pushing the culture forward. I wanna be one of them.”

Arin is currently on the nationwide “The Lights On Tour” with R&B songstress H.E.R., which launched on Nov. 19 in Baltimore, MD. Ray also announced a series of dates for the next month, ending Dec. 11 in Cleveland, OH separate from that tour.