NEW RELEASES: Justine Skye’s ‘Ultraviolet’ & St. Beauty’s ‘Running To The Sun’

Hard work and persistence has paid off for Justine Skye.

Following several EPs including 2013’s ‘Everyday Living,’ 2015’s ‘Emotionally Unavailable,’ and 2016’s ‘8 Ounces,’ the R&B singer releases her long-awaited debut album, ‘Ultraviolet.’ The 10-songs set features appearances from Jeremih, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and Wiz Kid, and is headed by the singles “Back For More,” “Don’t Think About It,” and “Heaven.”

“The sound is very different than what you may have heard from me. It’s a little more aggressive, because in this stage, at this point of my life, I’m basically done with these guys, like I’m done. I’m done with the excuses, done with the trying to make excuses for you, and it’s more about just me realizing and being okay with that. Being okay with myself. And it’s everything that I wanted to say that I don’t know how to say, and so I put it in these songs,” Justine told iHeartRadio about the project. “And when it comes to the sound of it, my tone is different. I’m rapping a little bit in some songs, I worked with PARTYNEXTDOOR a lot too on this, and he pushed me. [He] pushed my tone up to a part that I didn’t even know I could say, a part of me that I was uncomfortable with, because I didn’t want to sound dumb. But he was very, very supportive and very encouraging. It’s actually one of the most popping songs on the album.”

Listen and purchase ‘Ultraviolet’ below:

Janelle Monae’s eclectic duo St. Beauty, comprised of Alex Belle and Isis Valentino, release their highly anticipated debut EP, ‘Running To The Sun,’ via Empire / Wondaland Records.

“This project is just the beginning for us,” said St. Beauty. “We have so much more to say, and we’re so excited to continue to share our story with the world. Thank you to Janelle Monáe and Wondaland for being such an inspiration and believing in our vision.”

Recently, the duo released a sub-animated music video for the single, “Caught,” a song about cheating men. The song was used in season 2 of HBO’s Insecure during episode seven (“Hella Disrespectful”). “Holographic Lover” and “Borders” were also featured in Season 1 of Insecure.