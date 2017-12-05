Janelle Monae’s eclectic duo St. Beauty release the new music video for “Caught” via Wondaland Records. In the clip, shot in Brooklyn, NY and directed by Lacey Duke, the duo is engulfed in animation as they sing about their cheating men.

“He was the coldest I’ve ever known / Did me dirty so I let him go,” they sing. “Now everything is alright / After I said goodbye / He was getting way to comfortable / Now I’m taking back all my control.”

Prior to the visual, “Caught” was used on Season 2 of HBO’s Insecure during episode seven (“Hella Disrespectful”). The record will appear on the group’s upcoming EP, Running To The Sun, slated for release in January 2018.

St. Beauty recently wrapped a supporting run on Jhene Aiko’s “Trip” tour with Willow Smith and Kitty Cash.