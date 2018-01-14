Keke Palmer Declares Independence With “Bossy” Single



















Keke Palmer recently dropped off the appetizer “Pre-Game,” and now she’s back with a full course called “Bossy.” On the single, which is featured on “STAR” on FOX, the R&B singer and actress declares her independence with swagger vocals about doing things her way.

“December cold, walk by feel the draft / Lil booty’s mine, don’t need a lot of ass,” she sings. “I’m my own boss, and I got my own cash / I don’t need no nigga, only thing I needs a bag.”

Keke says about the song, “‘Bossy’ in so many ways is a musical expression of the state of mind I’ve developed through my artistic growth.”

“Bossy” is the lead offering from Palmer’s upcoming album. During a co-hosting appearance on The View at ABC Studios in New York City on Thursday (1/11), she confirmed that the project would be released independently.

“Right now I’m in a super empowering place musically,” Keke says about her musical state of mind. “After working so long with different record companies, I’ve decided to do things independently and create my own label.”

Palmer’s new label imprint will also host other artists. It will be “for other young artists that are looking to feel change of their own musical careers while having and receiving the support/nurturing environment they need to grow.”