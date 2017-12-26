Video: Keke Palmer – Pre-Game















Keke Palmer gives the right amount of attitude and sass in the music video for her single, “Pre-Game.”

In the fashion-driven clip, the R&B singer/actress shows what she’s working with in a photo shoot before getting together with her girls for a wardrobe makeover and an outing pre-game. She then hits the club with her girls and shows off her choreographed dance moves.

Palmer says the video is a gift for her fans, who’ve been patiently waiting for the new music she has coming out in 2018.

The visual is accompanied by a photo shoot — Styled by Lauren Bott, Keke rocks a fun holiday chic look- mixing high and low fashion from Chanel to Forever 21. Find more photos by click through the above collage.

With 15 years in the entertainment business, Keke Palmer’s resume is quite impressive. She began her career with a breakout role in the film “Akeelah and The Bee” and then starred as the title character in the hit cable series “True Jackson, VP,” for which she received four NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Performance in a Youth/Children’s Program. She has gone on to star in over 21 feature films and award winning television shows, most recently the Emmy Award winning “Grease: Live” and “A Trip to Bountiful,” for which she earned an NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Mini-Series or Dramatic Special. Palmer also made Broadway history as the first African-American and youngest actress to star in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s iconic 1957 musical, “Cinderella.” Keke was hand chosen by Ryan Murphy for her most recent television role as ZayDay in Fox’s Scream Queens. Her first book “I Don’t Belong To You ” was released by Simon and Schuster in January 2017. She is currently starring in EPIX’s “Berlin Station,” FOX”s “Star” and set to star in MTV’s “Scream” and upcoming Lionsgate film “#TwoMinutesofFame.”