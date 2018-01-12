K. Michelle Unveils Behind The Scenes-Style Video For “No Not You”

It looks like K. Michelle killed two bird with one stone!

The R&B songstress drops a new music video for “No Not You,” a song from her latest studio album, ‘Kimberly: The People I Used to Know.’

The visual was shot during her previous video for “Fuck Your Man,” and captures K. Michelle singing the emotional lyrics in a behind-the-scenes-styled theme. Rocking body-hugging jeans and a black top, the voluptuous singer makes her way through props, cameras, and film crews as she delivered the passion-soaked record.

“I was your life; I did you right,” she sings. “I gave my all every night / Oh, no, how could you?”

‘Kimberly: The People I Used To Know’ follows 2016’s ‘More Issues Than Vogue’ and produced the singles “Kim K,” “Either Way,” featuring Chris Brown, “Birthday,” “F*ck Your Man,” and “Make This Song Cry.”

K. Michelle will support her latest studio album, The People I Used To Know, with a tour of the same name. The trek will launch on February 9, 2018 in Providence, RI and make stops in major cities like Philadelphia, Washington, DC, Atlanta, Houston, and Las Vegas before commencing on March 3 in Oakland, CA.