R&B artist K. Michelle releases her much-anticipated fourth studio album, ‘Kimberly: The People I Used To Know,’ which follows 2016’s ‘More Issues Than Vogue.’ The 21-track LP is headed by the singles “Kim K,” “Either Way,” featuring Chris Brown, “Birthday,” and “Make This Song Cry.”

The project is lauded as one of K. Michelle’s “most intimate projects yet, as she dives deeper into her personal journey and those who have impacted it along the way.” Jeremih also appears on the project via the song “Takes Two” and Princess Nokia on “Princess Nokia Outro.”

“The album shows me and all my bipolar-ness so it really shows that and I hit on every single emotion of being a woman and being a growing woman,” she told Billboard. “So it has, even for a man, a lot of things you can relate to you, a lot of life issues this time not just heartbreak but life in general.”

Stream and purchase ‘Kimberly: The People I Used to Know’ below: