K. Michelle supports the release of her new album, ‘Kimberly: The People I Used To Know,’ with the release of a music video for the controversial ballad “F**k Your Man.”

On the jazz-infused song, the R&B singer and actress confesses about the possibility of bedding another woman’s man instead of knuckling up with her and face a lawsuit.

“No bustin’ windows / No stabbin’ tires / I’ll just throw on my sexiest attire,” she sings. “Tell him to come by / My needs are dire! … I should f*ck your man!”

In the visual, K. Michelle lounges around in a robe and rocks a scantily-clad outfit in another as she performs the striking lyrics.

K. Michelle’s fourth studio album, ‘Kimberly: The People I Used To Know,’ follows her 2016 offering, ‘More Issues Than Vogue.’ The 21-track LP is headed by the singles “Kim K,” “Either Way,” featuring Chris Brown, “Birthday,” and “Make This Song Cry.”

“My baby The People I Used To Know is ready,” she previously wrote in a message on social media. “My toughest decision making process ever on an album.”