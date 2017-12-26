Chris Brown Drops New Song “Him or Me” — Set to Star Alongside Nick Cannon in ‘She Ball’

Chris Brown’s musical run continues.

Following his 45-song album, Heartbreak on a Full Moon, and a deluxe version which included twelve additional songs (57), the Grammy-winning R&B crooner drops another gem called “Him or Me.”

On the sensual offering, Brown finds himself in a relationship triangle, and he wants his girl to choose between him and another man.

“Try to drink away the misery, too drunk, too angry,” he sings. “Gotta come clean to figure it out / She cheated.”

He also coos: “Girl that’s so f*cked up, I can’t believe it … You gotta pick a side / Him or me.”

Accompanying the song is a message from Brown via Instagram: “people don’t really know how much this is a passion and purpose for me to create and express emotion,” he says about his creative outlook. “I put out music because you accept whatever gift I may have… BUT THE GIFT IS ONLY CREATED BY YOU!”

It’s been a successful year for Brown, who recently celebrated 40 RIAA plaques for 2017.

In related news, Breezy is set to co-star in Nick Cannon’s upcoming indie film ‘She Ball,’ which is about women’s street basketball. The movie follows Avery Watts (Cannon), a single father of a 7-year-old daughter, who gets help from a women’s street ball league in order to save the Inglewood Community Center, which he manages, according to Variety.

Cannon is directing, writing, producing, and starring in the film. “I’m very excited for this film,” he said. “It’s something powerful for the culture, uplifting for the community, and the film’s main objective is to empower women! It’s going to be Ncredible!”

Cedric the Entertainer, Evan Ross, and Rebecca De Mornay will also appear in the flick and Canon’s Ncredible Entertainment is producing the film, along with Demetrius Spencer of One Media Worldwide, and Ball Up, the entertainment studio that’s part of the renowned street ball league.