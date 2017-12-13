Chris Brown Surprises With ‘Heartbreak on a Full Moon’ Deluxe Edition

Chris Brown delivers his Christmas gift to fans early.

The Grammy-winning R&B singer releases a deluxe edition of his album, ‘Heartbreak on a Full Moon,’ adding an additional 12 songs to the already massive 45 songs tracklist.

Titled “Deluxe Edition: Cuffing Season – 12 Days of Christmas,” the 57-song set features appearances from Trippie Redd (“Yoppa”), Ella Mai (“This X-Mas”), Solo Lucci (“Secret”), and Brown’s rumored girlfriend Agnez Mo (“On Purpose”).

“SURPRISE! 12 Days Of Christmas: CUFFING SEASON the Deluxe Edition of #HeartbreakOnAFullMoon is available everywhere now!” Brown writes on Twitter. “HAPPY HOLIDAYS!”

The standard album, which was released on Halloween, boasted features from Jhené Aiko, R. Kelly, Gucci Mane, Usher, Future, and Lil Yachty.

SURPRISE! 12 Days Of Christmas: CUFFING SEASON the Deluxe Edition of #HeartbreakOnAFullMoon is available everywhere now! HAPPY HOLIDAYS! 🎄 🎁 ❤️ Download here: https://t.co/PZhzQ8Dvu5 pic.twitter.com/LHDaR3RDQZ — Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) December 13, 2017

Enjoy ’12 Nights of Christmas’ with Breezy below: