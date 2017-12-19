Christmas Music: Lalah Hathaway – This Christmas

“This Christmas” is one of those holiday songs that gets covered every year, but it’s only right when it comes from the gene pool.

Lalah Hathaway delivers a live rendition of her father Donny Hathaway’s classic song and it feels so damn good.

On the effort, recorded during her recent Spotify Singles session in New York City, Hathaway’s sultry, rich, and invigorating vocals take the spotlight as she honors her late father.

“Fireside is blazing bright / We’re caroling through the night / And this Christmas will be / A very special Christmas for me,” she passionately sings.

The cover follows Hathaway’s recently released eighth studio album, Honesty, which is headed by the first single, “I Can’t Wait,” and the titular track, “Honestly.”

“From my day ones to my new ones, I honestly love you – thank you for all your support!” Lalah said about the new project. “I can’t wait for you to hear the record.”