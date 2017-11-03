Lalah Hathaway Drops Powerful New Album, ‘Honestly’ (Stream)

Five-time Grammy-winning R&B/Soul singer Lalah Hathaway drops her highly-anticipated eighth studio album, Honestly, and we’re here for it.

Headed by the first single, “I Can’t Wait,” and the titular track, “Honestly,” the set invites listeners to the join Lalah on a personal journey that is “intimate, disruptive, and most importantly, honest.”

“From my day ones to my new ones, I honestly love you – thank you for all your support!” Lalah said about the new project. “I can’t wait for you to hear the record.”

She also previously stated: “My approach has always been to find and write great stories, which was a driving factor behind the creation of honestly. This album is a collection of entirely new and original recordings that really express where I am at this moment in time.”

Fans who purchase the album online at Target will receive two exclusive tracks and limited-edition signed copies.

Stream ‘Honesty’ below: