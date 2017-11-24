Althea – Waitin’ Up

21-year-old British singer, songwriter, and musician Althea has us two-stepping with her soulful, island-tinged new single, “Waitin’ Up.”

Drenched with silky vocals and lush harmonies, the feel-good gem is the perfect record to welcome your Bae home during a time of longing — To top it off, the East London native captivates with melodies that seep into your brain.

Speaking about the new single, Althea says, “‘Waitin’ Up’ was a really fun song to make, I was in the studio with Day-O, and we were just vibing and bouncing ideas around the room, and once we had the beat down, the lyrics all flowed out and it came together really naturally. The record is essentially about me playing hard to get with someone who’s keen to see and be with me, and really trying to find out just how much they’re into me.”

“Waitin’ Up” follows Althea’s two well-received EPs, 2016’s ‘See My Vision’ and ‘Cold Thoughts,’ which was released earlier this year. Her third project is due out in 2018.

Listen to “Waitin’ Up” below: