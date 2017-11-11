Day26 Intoxicates With New Single “4 Shots”

Day26 is back with a new single to get the party started, but before you turn up, you have to take “4 Shots.”

On the club-ready track, written and produced by Edimah Entertainment, the fellas mesmerize with their unique delivery and harmonic vocals while sipping and reveling in the good times.

“4 shots, faded / Thinking about you naked / Want you but you playin’…,” the group intros.

“4 Shots” heads Day26’s forthcoming third studio album, ‘The Return: Reloaded,’ tentatively scheduled for a first quarter 2018 release.

About the pending LP, Day 26 recently told Singersroom: “It’s gonna soothe your ears, it’s gonna make you want to have sex, it’s gonna make you want to be mad, it’s gonna make you want to be happy, it’s gonna make you hit the club because we’re gonna sing it for real. That’s not a knock on anyone else; I just know we stay in our lane. We’ve been away doing our solo thing, and now that we’re back together as a group, we’re still selling out shows, so that’s when you know we’re creating great music.”

Day26 recently celebrated their 10th Year Anniversary as a group with a two-night experience at the Highline Ballroom in New York City, and they are gearing up to kick off their “10th Year Anniversary” tour in conjunction with their album release.