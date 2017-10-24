Chrisette Michele Returns With Empowering Single ‘Strong Black Woman’ — Announces New Album

Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Chrisette Michele releases the female-empowerment single, “Strong Black Woman,” the first offering from her forthcoming album, Out of Control, due in April 2018. On the track, the R&B powerhouse pays tribute to black women, revealing their flaws and imperfections, but also spotlighting their incredible being.

“Strong Black Woman” arrives after a turbulent time for Chrisette. As you may recall, nine months ago, she received a ton of backlash for accepting and performing at President Donald Trump’s Inaugural Ball in January alongside Travis Greene.

About the record, she says, “How do we not know by now what the definition of a strong black woman is? Why do we still have such a difficult time recognizing greatness when we see it? Who’s oblivious to the greatness of Michelle Obama, Roxane Gay, Issa Rae, Maxine Waters and countless others? I hate that I have to shout so loud to drill the point home, but the truth is that if we don’t lift each other up, nobody else will.”

“Strong Black Woman” was co-written by Michele, and produced by Dee Hill & longtime collaborators 4 Kings Productions.

Chrisette’s upcoming sixth studio album, Out of Control, the follow up to, Milestone, will drop on April 13, 2018. The 12-track project will be issued on her Rich Hipster label and distributed via Rich Hipster/Four Kings.

Before sharing more details about Out of Control and her post-inaugural outlook, Michele noted to Billboard, “People assumed I lost work, stopped performing and wouldn’t see the light of day again. That’s the reason why I chose ‘Strong Black Woman’ as the first single.”

Listen to the single below and visit Chrisette’s Instagram to read her tribute to several black women, like Beyonce, Erykah Badu, Michelle Obama, Janet Jackson, Lauryn Hill, and more.