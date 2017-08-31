A week ago, R&B artist Solange announced three tour dates for her ‘Orion’s Rise’ performance series, but now she has added a fourth date to benefit Hurricane Harvey victims.

The new stop will be at the Orpheum Theatre in Boston, Massachusetts and Solange will donate all proceeds from ticket sales to the Hurricane Harvey relief effort.

The tropical storm struck Texas over the weekend resulting in widespread flooding and devastation, with the Houston metropolitan area hit particularly hard. On Wednesday, the storm made landfall again, dumping rain on parts of Texas and Louisiana, and leaving a reported 22 people dead.

“I will be doing a special Orion’s Rise show in Boston, and ALL proceeds will go towards Hurricane Harvey Relief,” Solange posted on Instagram. “I’m committed to partnering with organizations on the ground in Houston and making contributions to uplift the city that raised me with so much love. See you September 28th Boston, I thank you in advance for making this a special meaningful night!”

She also announced confirmed another Radio City Show: “alsoooo my heart exploded when I found out how quickly radio city, greek theatre, and kennedy center sold out so we have added another radio city show, and to honor my hometown neighborhood #thirdward, $3 from every ticket sale will go directly to Hurricane Harvey relief in the area. thanks for all of your support!”

Other stops on Solange’s series of performance art shows include the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts’ Concert Hall in Washington, D.C., Radio City Music Hall in NYC, and The Greek Theatre in Berkeley, CA. Featured artists include Sun Ra Arkestra, Earl Sweatshirt, and Flying Lotus.

Solange’s sister Beyonce has pledged her support to those affected by Hurricane Harvey, telling fans she’s in “constant prayer” for the victims. “I am working closely with my team at (charity) BeyGOOD as well as my pastor (Rudy Rasmus at St. John’s in Houston) to implement a plan to help as many as we can,” stated Beyonce.

Singer and actor Jamie Foxx have joined various celebrities to organize a telethon on September 12 to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey. Foxx announced the telethon on his Instagram page and also revealed he donated $25,000 to GlobalGiving’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

“Texas hang in there,” he wrote in a caption for the video. “Sending love prayers and finance…. #texasboy.”

Foxx said further details about the telethon would be released shortly.