Solange Announces Performance Series, ‘Orion’s Rise’

R&B staple Solange announced three new performance dates for the upcoming fall season. Fusing music and art, the singer and songwriter will spotlight her work in iconic theaters including the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts’ Concert Hall in Washington, D.C., Radio City Music Hall in NYC, and The Greek Theatre in Berkeley, CA.

Various opening acts will join Solange at select shows. These artists include Sun Ra Arkestra, Earl Sweatshirt, Chassol, and Flying Lotus.

Tickets will be available starting August 24th through Saint Heron and the performance venues. On August 25th, tickets will officially go on sale. For additional ticket information visit, http://www.solangemusic.com.

Solange Wins Webby Award for Artist of the Year

Solange recently announced the extension of her museum style/performance art installation this upcoming October 8th in Marfa, Texas.

Solange continues to support her critically acclaimed album, A Seat at the Table, released on September 30th, 2016. Upon release, the album debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart and was #1 on both Apple Music and iTunes Overall Top Albums Chart. The album represents a project on identity, empowerment, independence, grief, and healing.

PERFORMANCE DATES FOR “ORION’S RISE”

Oct 1 – Washington, D.C. – Kennedy Center

Featured Acts: Sun Ra Arkestra

Oct 2 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Featured Acts: Sun Ra Arkestra, Earl Sweatshirt, Chassol

Oct 20 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre

Featured Acts: Flying Lotus (in 3D), Chassol, Earl Sweatshirt