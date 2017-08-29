Beyonce Commits to Helping as “Many as We Can” Affected By Hurricane Harvey

Beyonce is committing her support to the thousands of people affected by Hurricane Harvey all while being in “constant prayer” for the victims and rescuers.

“My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help,” she said in a statement issued to the Houston Chronicle.

She continued: “I am working closely with my team at BeyGOOD as well as my pastor (Rudy Rasmus at St. John’s in Houston) to implement a plan to help as many as we can.”

Beyonce’s hometown of Houston, Texas has been hit hard by Harvey, displacing more than 30,000 people due to serious flooding caused by the wind and rain.

Her BeyGOOD is a charity umbrella for all her philanthropic efforts worldwide.

In addition to her statement, Beyonce all shared a black and white picture tribute to Texas on Instagram, writing on it: “Texas you are in my prayers.” The image has been liked more than one million times in just 24 hours.

It’s currently unclear how much financial help Beyonce will give to the relief efforts, but she’s always been a generous donor.

