Ledisi Challenges The Fellas On ‘Add To Me’

Gearing up for her ninth release Let Love Rule, multi-Grammy nominated vocalist Ledisi drops her second single “Add To Me.” On the song, Ledisi challenges the fellas to step up their game.

“I was thinking about relationships,” Ledisi states. “To men, women should act like, ‘We’re independent and self-sufficient. We’re going to make it happen with or without you. So, If you’re going to be here, add to my situation. I know I’m going to add to yours.’” She adds, “Anyone that you are with the question should be how are they going to add to you? Most women want a great man that enhances who we are.”

Stream below:

Ledisi’s current single “High” is currently #15 on the Billboard Adult R&B Songs charts and has surpassed over 1 million streams on Spotify.