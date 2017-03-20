Tyrese Says He and New Wife Are “Good” Despite Attacks

Tyrese has never been one to hold his tongue, which for the singer and actor, tends to perpetuate more controversy.

Recently, he came under fire for his insensitive remarks about women who make alterations to their bodies.

“WE KNOW the difference in real hair and fake clips on’s we know eye lash extensions, we know fake hard titties pointing in 4 directions with your ribs showing in the middle,” he stated. “We know when you got little chicken legs and it leads to and oversized #fake ass you guys are really starting to go TOO FAR with manufactured beauty – fake lips, skinny nose barely can even breathe through your own nostrils.”

Tyrese’s remarks created a firestorm, with some folks going as far as attacking his new wife, Samantha Gibson. Over the weekend, he defended her race and so forth, insisting, “we good over here.”

“When we fell for each other it wasn’t falling at all. It was walking into a house and suddenly knowing you are HOME…. #MyWifeMyLife,” he writes on Instagram. “Now……. Guys go ahead be yourself…… we will be in the bed cuddles, loves and hugs and I’m sure you’re going to see to it that we’re entertained…… Let’s start by arguing that she’s a white girl – yeah that’s a good start…… Get it all out your system! Say whatever it is you want – just know….. We good over here…… #TheGibsons #SheGotHerMasters and #iOWNMyMasters #VoltronRecordzChairman.”

Oh! What a tangled web we weave…!