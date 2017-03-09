Music
Marsha Ambrosius – Don’t Wake The Baby
Marsha Ambrosius had her daughter Nyla back in 2016, and the experience inspired her to write “Don’t Wake The Baby,” a song that has the new mom feeling herself in her new role.
On the swaggy, mid-tempo song, Marsha expresses how confidently she’s taking on her role as a sexy mommy, proving you don’t have to lose your sex appeal if you just had a baby. Some lyrics include “I’m walkin’ around in my lingerie,” and “I’mma get some d*ck tonight.”
Stream below:
Last month, the British singer/songwriter announced that she is getting ready to hit the road again on the “M.E. Tour” along with Eric Benét this spring.
Motherhood is such a beautiful experience. EVERYTHING! From making the baby, nurturing and caring for the growing life inside to holding them in your arms! My baby #NYLA came at the right time… her father @dezsofly came at the right time 👀 PERFECTION!!! Through the ups and downs, no matter what, we’re staying forever… With a double breast pump bra on and giant panties I’ve never felt sexier!!! “…I’m gon git some d*ck tonight…” #DONTWAKETHEBABY SPOTIFY, iTunes GET IT NOW Don’t Wake the Baby – Single by Marsha Ambrosius https://itun.es/us/-qZjib Produced by @demjointz & me, written by me for Mothers!!! 💕💕💕 #internationalwomensday
Shout out to all the new moms!