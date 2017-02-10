Marsha Ambrosius & Eric Benét Team For Spring 2017 “The M.E Tour”

Marsha Ambrosius & Eric Benét will hit the road spring 2017 for “The M.E Tour.” The 38-date trek will visit cities across the United States starting March 30th at Sound Board in Detroit, MI. Other major stops on the run include Atlanta, Houston, New Orleans, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Chicago. The tour will wrap on June 8th after a four-night residence at Yoshi’s in San Francisco, CA.

Ambrosius Will be performing music from her Floetry catalog as well as from her solo LPs ‘Late Nights & Early Mornings’ and ‘Friends & Lovers.’ She recently confirmed that her third studio album was complete.

“That’s love. 3rd album is complete! Between falling in love and having my first baby girl on Monday… I had a lot to say! Wait for it,” she said.

Benet will be supporting his latest studio album, Eric Benét, released in 2016. Dates also coincide with the rise of his new single “Insane. ”