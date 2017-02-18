Shaggy – Seasons Ft. Omi

Dancehall Reggae superstar Shaggy taps “Cheerleader” hitmaker Omi for the infectious single, ‘Seasons.’ In the accompanying music video, the Jamaican stars will make you jealous as they enjoy the beautifies of the island (beach, women and partying.)

The Constantin “Costi” Ionita-produced “Seasons” will appear on Shaggy’s upcoming thirteenth studio album, which is expected to be released sometime this year via Sony Music Entertainment.

Shaggy is scheduled to perform at the last Raggamuffin music festival later this year (November 17) after it was postponed last week in the wake of low ticket sales.