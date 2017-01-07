Jennifer Lopez and Drake Sighted in Arms Heading to Dinner

Photo via TMZ

Photo via TMZ

There has been another intimate sighting from rumored couple Jennifer Lopez and rapper Drake.

TMZ cameras caught the two heading to dinner in Malibu Thursday night, and from the images, their date looks to be of romantic fashion.

The alleged couple walked into Nobu restaurant with their arms around each other followed by both their entourages.

Could be fake or they could be stirring it up in the bedroom.

What y’all think Roomies?

