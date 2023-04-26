Steve Perry is a legendary American singer, songwriter, and record producer who rose to prominence in the late 1970s as the lead vocalist of the iconic rock band Journey. Perry’s unique vocal range and emotionally charged performances helped propel Journey to superstardom, and his contributions to the band’s sound have left an indelible mark on the history of rock music.

In this article, we will be exploring the top 10 best Steve Perry songs of all time. From soaring power ballads to infectious rock anthems, Perry’s discography spans several decades and includes some of the most beloved and enduring hits in rock history. Whether you’re a die-hard Journey fan or simply appreciate Perry’s incredible talent as a singer and songwriter, this list is sure to offer a glimpse into the best of his impressive body of work. Join us as we celebrate the music and legacy of one of the greatest voices in rock history.

1. I Believe

“I Believe” is a powerful ballad that showcases Steve Perry’s incredible vocal range and emotive delivery. Released in 1996 as part of his second solo album “Trial by Fire,” the song quickly became a fan favorite and has remained a staple of Perry’s live performances to this day. The lyrics speak of hope and perseverance in the face of adversity, with Perry’s soaring vocals driving home the message of never giving up on one’s dreams. The lush instrumentation, including sweeping strings and a soaring guitar solo, adds to the song’s epic and uplifting feel. “I Believe” is a testament to Perry’s skill as a songwriter and vocalist, and a prime example of why he remains one of the most beloved figures in rock music history.

2. No Erasin’

“No Erasin'” is a catchy and upbeat song that marked Steve Perry’s return to music after a long hiatus. Released in 2018 as part of his third solo album “Traces,” the song features Perry’s trademark vocals and a pop-rock sound that feels both contemporary and nostalgic. The lyrics speak of reconnecting with a lost love and the power of memories to transcend time and distance. The song’s infectious chorus and guitar-driven melody make it an instant earworm, while Perry’s emotive delivery adds an extra layer of depth and feeling. “No Erasin'” is a reminder of Perry’s enduring talent as a singer and songwriter, and a welcome return for fans who had been eagerly awaiting new music from one of rock’s most iconic voices.

3. No More Cryin’

“No More Cryin'” is a soulful and bluesy track from Steve Perry’s third solo album “Traces,” released in 2018. The song features Perry’s signature vocals, which are full of emotion and convey a sense of vulnerability and longing. The lyrics speak of the desire to move on from past pain and find a sense of inner peace, with Perry’s voice lending a sense of hope and catharsis to the message. The song’s understated instrumentation, including a haunting piano melody and subtle guitar riffs, allows Perry’s vocals to take center stage and showcase his incredible range and control. “No More Cryin'” is a standout track on an album that marked Perry’s return to the music scene, and a testament to his continued ability to craft powerful and deeply affecting music.

4. Captured By The Moment

“Captured By The Moment” is a captivating and romantic ballad from Steve Perry’s first solo album “Street Talk,” released in 1984. The song features Perry’s smooth and silky vocals, which are perfectly suited to the song’s sensual and intimate atmosphere. The lyrics speak of the power of love to transport us out of our mundane lives and into a realm of pure emotion and feeling. The song’s lush instrumentation, including a soaring saxophone solo and intricate guitar work, adds to the dreamy and atmospheric feel of the song. “Captured By The Moment” is a perfect showcase for Perry’s talent as a vocalist and songwriter, and a timeless reminder of the enduring power of love and romance in our lives.

5. You Better Wait



“You Better Wait” is a powerful and energetic rock ballad from Steve Perry’s second solo album “For the Love of Strange Medicine,” released in 1994. The song features Perry’s signature soaring vocals, which are perfectly suited to the song’s anthemic and uplifting feel. The lyrics speak of the power of perseverance and the need to stay true to oneself, with Perry’s emotive delivery adding an extra layer of meaning and depth to the message. The song’s driving guitar riffs and thunderous drum beats add to the song’s sense of urgency and power, making it a standout track on an album filled with memorable and infectious songs. “You Better Wait” is a reminder of Perry’s enduring talent as a singer and songwriter, and a testament to his status as one of the greatest voices in rock music history.

6. Missing You

“Missing You” is a heartfelt and emotional ballad from Steve Perry’s second solo album “For the Love of Strange Medicine,” released in 1994. The song showcases Perry’s incredible vocal range and emotive delivery, with his voice conveying a sense of longing and vulnerability that is sure to tug at listeners’ heartstrings. The lyrics speak of the pain of separation and the hope of rekindling a lost love, with Perry’s voice lending an extra layer of depth and feeling to the message. The song’s sparse instrumentation, including a delicate piano melody and subtle guitar riffs, allows Perry’s vocals to take center stage and showcase his incredible talent as a singer and storyteller. “Missing You” is a standout track on an album that marked Perry’s continued growth as a solo artist, and a testament to his enduring legacy as one of the greatest voices in rock history.

7. Foolish Heart

“Foolish Heart” is a timeless power ballad from Steve Perry’s debut solo album “Street Talk,” released in 1984. The song features Perry’s signature soaring vocals, which are perfectly suited to the song’s passionate and emotive feel. The lyrics speak of the pain of unrequited love and the struggle to move on from a broken heart, with Perry’s voice conveying a sense of vulnerability and raw emotion that is sure to resonate with listeners. The song’s memorable chorus and lush instrumentation, including a soaring guitar solo and subtle keyboard flourishes, add to the song’s epic and anthemic feel. “Foolish Heart” is a standout track on an album filled with classic songs, and a testament to Perry’s talent as a songwriter and vocalist. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or simply appreciate great music, “Foolish Heart” is a must-listen track that is sure to move and inspire you.

8. She’s Mine

“She’s Mine” is a lively and upbeat rock track from Steve Perry’s second solo album “For the Love of Strange Medicine,” released in 1994. The song showcases Perry’s incredible vocal range and his ability to deliver high-energy rock performances with ease. The lyrics speak of the thrill of pursuing a new love interest and the rush of emotions that come with it, with Perry’s voice lending an extra layer of excitement and urgency to the message. The song’s infectious guitar riffs and driving drum beats make it a perfect showcase for Perry’s musical talents, while the catchy chorus and sing-along lyrics make it a fan favorite. “She’s Mine” is a standout track on an album that marked Perry’s continued evolution as a solo artist, and a testament to his enduring influence on the world of rock music.

9. Oh Sherrie

“Oh Sherrie” is an iconic power ballad from Steve Perry’s debut solo album “Street Talk,” released in 1984. The song features Perry’s signature vocals, which are full of emotion and convey a sense of longing and passion that is sure to resonate with listeners. The lyrics speak of the pain of separation and the hope of rekindling a lost love, with Perry’s voice lending an extra layer of depth and feeling to the message. The song’s unforgettable chorus and memorable guitar riff have made it a classic of the genre, while the lush instrumentation, including a soaring keyboard melody and intricate guitar work, add to the song’s epic and romantic feel. “Oh Sherrie” is a timeless reminder of Perry’s incredible talent as a singer and songwriter, and a testament to his enduring legacy as one of the greatest voices in rock music history.

10. Against The Wall

“Against The Wall” is a bluesy and soulful track from Steve Perry’s second solo album “For the Love of Strange Medicine,” released in 1994. The song showcases Perry’s versatility as a vocalist and his ability to deliver emotionally charged performances across a variety of genres. The lyrics speak of the struggle to break free from the constraints of society and find a sense of individuality and freedom, with Perry’s voice conveying a sense of defiance and determination. The song’s laid-back groove and understated instrumentation, including a jazzy saxophone solo and subtle keyboard flourishes, add to the song’s relaxed and contemplative feel. “Against The Wall” is a standout track on an album that marked Perry’s continued growth as a solo artist, and a testament to his enduring influence on the world of rock msic.