Baritone is a vocal range that lies between the bass and tenor ranges. Baritone singers have a rich and resonant voice that is distinct and captivating. They are often referred to as the backbone of vocal music, as they provide a rich and powerful foundation for the melody. Baritone singers are commonly found in opera, musical theater, and choral music, and their versatility allows them to perform a wide range of musical styles.

In this article, we will take a look at 20 famous baritone singers who have made a significant impact in the music industry. These singers have captured the hearts of audiences around the world with their powerful performances and exceptional talent. From opera legends like Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau and Thomas Hampson to musical theater icons like Richard Kiley and Robert Preston, these singers have left an indelible mark on the music world.

We will also explore the unique qualities that make baritone voices so special. Their ability to convey deep emotions through their vocal range, their dynamic and expressive performances, and their exceptional control of tone and phrasing have made them some of the most celebrated performers in the world of music. Whether you are a fan of opera, musical theater, or any other genre, you are sure to appreciate the artistry and talent of these famous baritone singers.

1. Frank Sinatra

Frank Sinatra was an American singer and actor who rose to fame in the 1940s and became known as “The Voice” due to his smooth and effortless baritone voice. Sinatra’s career spanned over six decades, during which he recorded numerous hit songs, won multiple Grammy Awards, and starred in several films. He was known for his impeccable phrasing, emotional depth, and ability to connect with his audience. Sinatra’s signature songs include “My Way,” “New York, New York,” and “Fly Me to the Moon,” and his legacy as a cultural icon and musical legend continues to endure today.

2. Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley, also known as “The King of Rock and Roll,” was an American singer, musician, and actor who rose to fame in the 1950s. Presley’s unique baritone voice, combined with his charismatic stage presence and energetic performances, revolutionized the music industry and made him a cultural icon. He recorded numerous hit songs throughout his career, including “Jailhouse Rock,” “Suspicious Minds,” and “Can’t Help Falling in Love.” Presley’s influence on popular music and culture is immeasurable, and his legacy as one of the most significant and iconic musicians of all time continues to inspire generations of fans and artists alike.

3. Johnny Cash

Johnny Cash was an American singer, songwriter, and actor who is considered one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. With his deep, resonant baritone voice, Cash blended country, rock and roll, and folk music into a unique style that transcended genre boundaries. His signature hits include “I Walk the Line,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” and “Ring of Fire.” Cash’s music often dealt with themes of love, loss, and redemption, and his gritty, honest approach to songwriting and performance earned him a loyal fanbase and critical acclaim throughout his career. His legacy as an American icon and musical legend continues to endure today.

4. Tom Jones

Tom Jones is a Welsh singer who rose to fame in the 1960s and became known for his powerful, soulful baritone voice. Jones has recorded numerous hit songs throughout his career, including “It’s Not Unusual,” “What’s New Pussycat?,” and “Delilah.” He has sold over 100 million records worldwide and is considered one of the greatest singers of all time. Jones is also known for his flamboyant stage presence and signature style, which often features tight pants and unbuttoned shirts. His legacy as a cultural icon and musical legend continues to endure today, and he remains a beloved figure in the music industry.

5. Leonard Cohen

Leonard Cohen was a Canadian singer, songwriter, poet, and novelist who is widely regarded as one of the most important and influential artists of the 20th century. With his deep, sonorous baritone voice, Cohen’s music was marked by its emotional depth, introspective lyrics, and haunting melodies. He recorded numerous classic songs throughout his career, including “Suzanne,” “Hallelujah,” and “Bird on a Wire.” Cohen’s literary background and poetic sensibilities set him apart from many of his contemporaries, and his work has influenced generations of musicians and writers. His legacy as a cultural icon and musical genius continues to endure long after his passing.

6. Tony Bennett

Tony Bennett is a legendary American baritone singer who has been active in the music industry for over seven decades. Born in 1926, Bennett rose to fame in the 1950s with hits such as “Because of You” and “Rags to Riches.” He has released over 70 albums and has won 20 Grammy Awards throughout his career, making him one of the most successful and respected musicians in history. Bennett is known for his smooth, velvet-like voice and his ability to interpret and perform a wide range of musical genres, including jazz, pop, and standards. He continues to perform and record music well into his nineties and is considered a true icon of American music.

7. Bing Crosby

Bing Crosby was an iconic American baritone singer, actor, and comedian who was one of the most popular and influential entertainers of the 20th century. Born in 1903, Crosby rose to fame in the 1930s with hits such as “I’ve Got a Pocketful of Dreams” and “Swinging on a Star.” He became known for his distinctive, warm voice, his laid-back style, and his ability to connect with audiences through his music and humor. Crosby recorded over 1,600 songs and sold over 1 billion records, making him one of the best-selling artists of all time. He won numerous awards throughout his career, including an Academy Award for Best Actor in 1944. Crosby’s legacy as a cultural icon has continued long after his death in 1977, and he is remembered as one of the greatest baritone singers of all time.

8. Josh Groban

Josh Groban is an American baritone singer, songwriter, and actor who has achieved worldwide success and acclaim for his powerful, emotive vocals and his ability to blend classical, pop, and rock music. Born in 1981, Groban rose to fame in the early 2000s with his debut album, which was certified quadruple platinum in the United States. He has since released several more albums and has sold over 25 million records worldwide. Groban is known for his rich, operatic voice and his ability to convey deep emotion in his performances. He has won numerous awards, including several Billboard Music Awards and Grammy nominations, and has also appeared in several films and television shows. Groban continues to tour and record music, and he is considered one of the most popular and respected baritone singers of his generation.

9. Nat King Cole

Nat King Cole was an American baritone singer, pianist, and jazz musician who rose to fame in the 1940s and 1950s. Known for his smooth and mellow voice, Cole’s style blended elements of jazz, swing, and traditional pop music. He became one of the most popular and successful entertainers of his time, with hit songs such as “Mona Lisa,” “Unforgettable,” and “The Christmas Song.” Cole also acted in several films and hosted his own television show, “The Nat King Cole Show,” which was the first television program hosted by an African American. Despite facing racial discrimination throughout his career, Cole’s contributions to music and entertainment continue to be celebrated and admired today.

10. Barry White

Barry White was an American singer, songwriter, and producer, known for his deep and velvety baritone voice. Born in 1944 in Texas, White rose to fame in the 1970s with his romantic soul ballads and disco hits, such as “Can’t Get Enough of Your Love, Babe” and “You’re the First, the Last, My Everything.” White’s music was characterized by his smooth vocal delivery, lush orchestration, and sensual lyrics that became a soundtrack for many romantic encounters. He was also a successful producer and worked with several notable artists. White’s contributions to music have earned him a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

11. Andrea Bocelli

Andrea Bocelli is an Italian opera singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist known for his powerful baritone voice and wide range of musical styles. Blind since the age of 12, Bocelli initially pursued a career in law before turning to music. He rose to international fame in the 1990s with his signature blend of classical, pop, and traditional Italian music, and has since sold over 90 million records worldwide. Bocelli has collaborated with a range of artists across genres, including Celine Dion, Ed Sheeran, and Sarah Brightman, and has performed at some of the world’s most prestigious venues, including the Metropolitan Opera and Royal Albert Hall. In addition to his musical career, Bocelli is also known for his philanthropic work, particularly in the field of visual impairment.

12. Harry Connick Jr.

Harry Connick Jr. is an American singer, pianist, composer, and actor known for his unique blend of jazz, swing, and big band music. With a smooth baritone voice and sophisticated musical style, Connick has earned critical acclaim and commercial success throughout his career. He has released over 30 albums, won three Grammy Awards, and acted in several films and television shows. In addition to his musical and acting accomplishments, Connick has also been involved in philanthropy, supporting a range of causes including Hurricane Katrina relief and cancer research. He continues to perform and record music, and remains a celebrated figure in the world of jazz and popular music.

13. Perry Como

Perry Como was an American singer and television personality who rose to fame in the 1940s and 1950s with his smooth baritone voice and easygoing style. Known for his warm and relaxed delivery, Como became one of the most popular and successful entertainers of his time, with hit songs such as “Catch a Falling Star” and “Magic Moments.” He also hosted his own television shows, including “The Perry Como Show,” which ran for over a decade and featured performances from a range of popular musical guests. Despite his success, Como remained humble and approachable throughout his career, and his legacy continues to be celebrated in the world of music and entertainment.

14. Paul Robeson

Paul Robeson was a renowned American baritone singer, actor, and civil rights activist. Born in 1898, Robeson rose to fame in the 1920s and 1930s with his powerful and rich baritone voice, which he used to perform a diverse repertoire of music, including spirituals, African-American folk songs, and classical pieces. In addition to his music career, Robeson was also a prominent advocate for civil rights and social justice, and he used his platform to speak out against racism and inequality. Despite facing persecution and blacklisting during the McCarthy era, Robeson’s legacy as a singer and activist continues to inspire and influence generations.

15. Dean Martin

Dean Martin was an American singer, actor, and comedian, known for his smooth baritone voice and easygoing charm. Born in 1917, Martin began his career as a nightclub singer before gaining popularity as one of the members of the Rat Pack in the 1950s and 1960s. His laid-back style and signature song “Everybody Loves Somebody” helped make him a household name. Martin also had a successful acting career, appearing in films such as “Ocean’s Eleven” and “The Caddy.” Despite his success, Martin remained humble and beloved by his fans until his death in 1995.

16. Michael Bublé

Michael Bublé is a Canadian singer, songwriter, and actor, known for his smooth baritone voice and contemporary take on classic standards. Born in 1975, Bublé’s love for music began at a young age, and he gained popularity with his self-titled debut album in 2003. He has since become a global sensation, selling over 75 million records worldwide and earning numerous awards, including four Grammy Awards. Bublé’s signature style incorporates elements of jazz, swing, and pop, and he has been compared to legendary crooners such as Frank Sinatra and Tony Bennett. He continues to captivate audiences with his distinctive voice and dynamic performances.

17. Ramin Karimloo

Ramin Karimloo is a Canadian-Iranian singer and actor, known for his powerful baritone voice and charismatic stage presence. Born in 1978, Karimloo rose to fame in the West End and Broadway productions of “The Phantom of the Opera” and “Les Misérables.” He has since become a leading figure in the musical theatre world, earning critical acclaim for his performances in productions such as “Miss Saigon” and “Anastasia.” In addition to his theatre work, Karimloo has also released several albums showcasing his versatile voice and range, which includes elements of rock and folk. He continues to inspire and captivate audiences with his talent and passion for music.

18. Luther Vandross

Luther Vandross was a renowned American baritone singer, songwriter, and record producer known for his silky-smooth vocals and emotionally charged performances. His music spanned genres such as R&B, soul, and gospel, and he released numerous hit albums throughout his career, including “Never Too Much” and “Power of Love”. Vandross was a Grammy Award winner and received numerous other accolades for his work in the music industry. His signature sound and unparalleled talent made him one of the most iconic voices of his generation.

19. Roger Miller

Roger Miller was an American singer-songwriter and actor known for his distinctive baritone voice and unique style, blending elements of country, pop, and rock music. He wrote and performed many hit songs, including “King of the Road” and “Dang Me,” and was a sought-after performer in the 1960s and 70s. Miller won multiple Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1995. His music continues to be influential in the country music genre, and his legacy as a talented singer and songwriter is remembered fondly by fans and fellow musicians alike.

20. Robert Preston

Robert Preston was an American actor and singer known for his rich baritone voice and commanding stage presence. He had a successful career on Broadway, appearing in hit musicals such as “The Music Man” and “I Do! I Do!”, for which he received Tony Award nominations. Preston also appeared in numerous films, including the classic comedy “The Music Man,” in which he reprised his Tony-winning role as Professor Harold Hill. His powerful voice and charismatic performances made him a beloved figure in the world of theater and entertainment, and his legacy continues to inspire performers today.