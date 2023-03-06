The new single and music video “We Could Be” by Vincent Darby, a 22-year-old singer-songwriter from the UK, offers a fresh take on the golden era sound of the mid-1980s and early-1990s. The track, produced by the French group Blundetto, was created during the pandemic’s “lockdown sound” period, and it reflects the universal need for physical connection. The upbeat tempo of the chorus transforms it into an optimistic declaration.

Vincent, who was born and raised in Birmingham, is proud to represent his city’s sound, which is a blend of diverse cultural and musical influences that have shaped his upbringing. He cites Loose Ends and Sade, two British R&B acts, as major influences during his formative years.

Vincent’s Jamaican mother instilled her homeland’s roots and culture in him from a young age, and he credits his family for his strong family values. Vincent’s grandfather, a radio DJ at the local hospital, laid the foundation for his musical career, and his maternal grandparents were part of the Windrush generation. Vincent feels a strong desire to continue his family’s legacy and create a history.

Vincent’s debut album is in the works, and “We Could Be” is a precursor to its release. His 2021 EP, Still Here We Are, received critical acclaim and landed him a BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend performance and BBC 1Xtra & Radio 1 “Track of the Week” for its lead single “Baby Oh I.” Vincent will perform two special showcases in New York and Toronto in mid-March 2023 after his hometown show on February 28.

Vincent’s passion for music was evident from a very young age, with ambitions of the spotlight striking him at the age of just five. He attended Birmingham’s Ormiston Academy and excelled in music theory, earning top marks in his class.

With his debut album on the horizon, Vincent is eager to share his music with the world and showcase his unique sound. He is set to perform at two special showcases in North America in mid-March 2023, following his hometown show in February.

Vincent’s music is a testament to the power of diversity and the importance of cultural exchange. By blending a range of influences and experiences, Vincent has created a sound that is both fresh and timeless. As he continues to evolve and grow as an artist, there is no doubt that he will leave his mark on the music industry for years to come.

Upcoming Dates:

Mar 14 @ Rockwood Music Hall in New York, NY (Ticket Info)

Mar 17 @ The Garrison in Toronto, Canada (Ticket Info)

