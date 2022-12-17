R&B artist Janockeil unveils new single, “The Way”

Talented R&B singer/songwriter, Janockeil has released his latest single, “The Way” on YouTube and all the usual streaming platforms.

“The Way” is romantic, chill and thematic showcasing themes of vulnerability and openness to love in a smooth, melodic way, which encapsulates Janockeil’s approach to songwriting and vocal performance.

Smooth lyrics from Janockeil:

It’s been 24 hours since I saw your face

Been obsessing and wondering if you’re up babe

Got lovin on my mind deeply

It won’t go away

Oh baby

I can’t shake this feeling

This was meant to be

Late night texting, inspiring such reverie

Tell meyou feel it too

Or is it just me

No baby

If I could get one touch from you

That’s enough

No one can get me to fall deeply

This much

And it all comes down to you, babe

The music video “The Way” was directed by @JustDushawn and the editor and colorist was Mazu Production.

Originally from Charleston, South Carolina and now residing in Newark, New Jersey, Janockeil’s influences stemmed from singing gospel music in church to transcending into the R&B, Pop, and Soul genres.

In 2021, Janockeil’s project, “Feeling” EP, garnered the attention of American R&B Singer Tank, personally selecting the title track to be placed on Tank’s mixtape, Power Presented by Tank.

Janockeil’s fans will be keen to sample Janockeil’s exciting new project slated for release in 2023. That project will feature the single, “The Way” as well as four brand new tracks.

“The Way” is streaming and available now on all the usual platforms.

Social Media

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/@janockeil7529

Spotify – https://open.spotify.com/album/6jVrjXdbx1Vw5Uk6gtSt3L

Apple Music – https://music.apple.com/mx/album/the-way-single/1649437332