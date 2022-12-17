R&B artist Janockeil unveils new single, “The Way”

Talented R&B singer/songwriter, Janockeil has released his latest single, “The Way” on YouTube and all the usual streaming platforms.
“The Way” is romantic, chill and thematic showcasing themes of vulnerability and openness to love in a smooth, melodic way, which encapsulates Janockeil’s approach to songwriting and vocal performance.
Smooth lyrics from Janockeil:
It’s been 24 hours since I saw your face
Been obsessing and wondering if you’re up babe
Got lovin on my mind deeply
It won’t go away
Oh baby
I can’t shake this feeling
This was meant to be
Late night texting, inspiring such reverie
Tell meyou feel it too
Or is it just me
No baby
If I could get one touch from you
That’s enough
No one can get me to fall deeply
This much
And it all comes down to you, babe
The music video “The Way” was directed by @JustDushawn and the editor and colorist was Mazu Production.
Originally from Charleston, South Carolina and now residing in Newark, New Jersey, Janockeil’s influences stemmed from singing gospel music in church to transcending into the R&B, Pop, and Soul genres.
In 2021, Janockeil’s project, “Feeling” EP, garnered the attention of American R&B Singer Tank, personally selecting the title track to be placed on Tank’s mixtape, Power Presented by Tank.
Janockeil’s fans will be keen to sample Janockeil’s exciting new project slated for release in 2023. That project will feature the single, “The Way” as well as four brand new tracks.
“The Way” is streaming and available now on all the usual platforms.
Social Media
YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/@janockeil7529
Spotify – https://open.spotify.com/album/6jVrjXdbx1Vw5Uk6gtSt3L
Apple Music – https://music.apple.com/mx/album/the-way-single/1649437332