Best Music Gaming Playlist

While playing video games, many people like to listen to music. It can
help set the tone for the game, make it more exciting, or just provide
some background noise. If you're looking for the best music to play
while gaming, look no further than this playlist!
1. "Cities of the Future" by Anamanaguchi
This electronic rock song is the perfect backdrop for an intense gaming
session. It's fast-paced and will keep you on your toes. The song first
appeared in the game "Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game" and
quickly became a fan favorite. It's also featured in the game "Destiny 2."
Recommended games to play with the song: "Destiny 2",
"Borderlands 3", and "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare".
2. "The Battle" by Nobuo Uematsu
This track is from the "Final Fantasy VII" soundtrack and is perfect for
when you're feeling like a boss. It's an epic song that will get you
pumped up and ready to take on whatever challenge lies ahead. NobuoUematsu also composed the music for "Final Fantasy IX" and "XIII," so
you better try that .
Recommended games to play with the song: "Final Fantasy VII",
"Dark Souls III", and "Monster Hunter: World".
3. "Megalovania" by Toby Fox
This song is perfect for when you're feeling like taking on the world. It's
an upbeat track that will get you pumped up and ready to take on
anything. This one is extremely recommended while playing slots, as
the feeling of winning will match the feeling of this song. But before you
put your trust and luck in a song, you better learn how to play slots
online without risking any money.
Recommended games to play with the song: "Undertale", "DOOM",
and "Bloodborne".
4. Aces High by Iron Maiden
This song is one of the best of Iron Maidens and says no more, it is
perfect for gaming! The song talks about how the aces always come out
on top and that they're the best. This will get you pumped up and ready
to take on anything. The song was a part of the Carmageddon 2 video
games soundtrack.
Recommended games to play with the song: "Carmageddon 2",
"Need for Speed: Underground 2", and "Grand Theft Auto V".
5. "Crazy Train" by Ozzy Osbourne
This song is perfect for when you're feeling a little bit crazy and playing
FIFA or any other football game. The song is all about a train that's
going off the rails and how Ozzy is the only one who can stop it. Ozzy
Osbourne is also well known for being the lead singer of the heavy
metal band Black Sabbath.
Recommended games to play with the song: "FIFA 23", "PES 2023",
and "Madden NFL 23".
6. "Welcome to the Jungle" by Guns N' Roses
This song is perfect when playing races or games that have intense
action. The song is all about how the jungle is a place where you have
to watch your back.
Welcome to the Jungle was also used in the film "Predator" during the
famous scene where Arnold Schwarzenegger is being chased by the
Predator. Recently, Carrie Underwood, the American Idol's 2005
winner, made a great cover for the song.
Recommended games to play with the song: "Forza Horizon 4",
"Mortal Kombat 11", and "Assassin's Creed III".
7. "Through the Fire and Flames" by Dragon Force
Through the fire and flames is perfect for when you're feeling like you
can take on anything. It's an intense song that will get you pumped up
and ready to face any challenge. The song is about a person who's
going through a lot of trials and tribulations, but they're determined to
make it through.
Recommended games to play with the song: "Devil May Cry 5",
"Dark Souls III", and "Bloodborne".
8. "Rolling" by Limp Bizkit
This song is perfect for when you're ready to get rowdy. It's an upbeat
track of the early 2000s with an outstanding performance by Fred Durst.
The song is all about how life is a party and you should just roll with it.
Recommended games to play with the song: " Tony Hawk's Pro
Skater 4", " Need for Speed: Underground 2", and " Grand Theft Auto:
5".
9. "Insane in the Brain" by Cypress Hill
This song is perfect for when you're feeling a little bit crazy and want to
play a game that's fast-paced. The song is all about how Cypress Hill is
the craziest group around and how they're not afraid to show it. Cypress
Hill's first album was released in 1991 and since then they've released
eight more albums.
Recommended games to play with the song: "Crazy Taxi", and "
Burnout 3: Takedown".
10. Rage Against the Machine- "Killing in the Name"
This song was one of the biggest hits of the band in the 90s. It is perfect
for when you are feeling a little angsty and want to take it out on an
enemy. The song is all about how society is full of injustice and
violence. It's a perfect song to play when playing 3D shooters.
Recommended games to play with the song: "Prototype", "Halo", and
"Doom Eternal".
These 10 songs are perfect for when you're feeling gaming. These
adrenaline-inducing activities will get your heart racing and have you
feeling pumped up and ready to take on anything. So, put on your
headphones, crank up the volume, and get ready to game.