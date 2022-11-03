Best Music Gaming Playlist

While playing video games, many people like to listen to music. It can

help set the tone for the game, make it more exciting, or just provide

some background noise. If you're looking for the best music to play

while gaming, look no further than this playlist!

1. "Cities of the Future" by Anamanaguchi

This electronic rock song is the perfect backdrop for an intense gaming

session. It's fast-paced and will keep you on your toes. The song first

appeared in the game "Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game" and

quickly became a fan favorite. It's also featured in the game "Destiny 2."

Recommended games to play with the song: "Destiny 2",

"Borderlands 3", and "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare".

2. "The Battle" by Nobuo Uematsu

This track is from the "Final Fantasy VII" soundtrack and is perfect for

when you're feeling like a boss. It's an epic song that will get you

pumped up and ready to take on whatever challenge lies ahead. NobuoUematsu also composed the music for "Final Fantasy IX" and "XIII," so

you better try that .

Recommended games to play with the song: "Final Fantasy VII",

"Dark Souls III", and "Monster Hunter: World".

3. "Megalovania" by Toby Fox

This song is perfect for when you're feeling like taking on the world. It's

an upbeat track that will get you pumped up and ready to take on

anything. This one is extremely recommended while playing slots, as

the feeling of winning will match the feeling of this song. But before you

put your trust and luck in a song, you better learn how to play slots

online without risking any money.

Recommended games to play with the song: "Undertale", "DOOM",

and "Bloodborne".

4. Aces High by Iron Maiden

This song is one of the best of Iron Maidens and says no more, it is

perfect for gaming! The song talks about how the aces always come out

on top and that they're the best. This will get you pumped up and ready

to take on anything. The song was a part of the Carmageddon 2 video

games soundtrack.

Recommended games to play with the song: "Carmageddon 2",

"Need for Speed: Underground 2", and "Grand Theft Auto V".

5. "Crazy Train" by Ozzy Osbourne

This song is perfect for when you're feeling a little bit crazy and playing

FIFA or any other football game. The song is all about a train that's

going off the rails and how Ozzy is the only one who can stop it. Ozzy

Osbourne is also well known for being the lead singer of the heavy

metal band Black Sabbath.

Recommended games to play with the song: "FIFA 23", "PES 2023",

and "Madden NFL 23".

6. "Welcome to the Jungle" by Guns N' Roses

This song is perfect when playing races or games that have intense

action. The song is all about how the jungle is a place where you have

to watch your back.

Welcome to the Jungle was also used in the film "Predator" during the

famous scene where Arnold Schwarzenegger is being chased by the

Predator. Recently, Carrie Underwood, the American Idol's 2005

winner, made a great cover for the song.

Recommended games to play with the song: "Forza Horizon 4",

"Mortal Kombat 11", and "Assassin's Creed III".

7. "Through the Fire and Flames" by Dragon Force

Through the fire and flames is perfect for when you're feeling like you

can take on anything. It's an intense song that will get you pumped up

and ready to face any challenge. The song is about a person who's

going through a lot of trials and tribulations, but they're determined to

make it through.

Recommended games to play with the song: "Devil May Cry 5",

"Dark Souls III", and "Bloodborne".

8. "Rolling" by Limp Bizkit

This song is perfect for when you're ready to get rowdy. It's an upbeat

track of the early 2000s with an outstanding performance by Fred Durst.

The song is all about how life is a party and you should just roll with it.

Recommended games to play with the song: " Tony Hawk's Pro

Skater 4", " Need for Speed: Underground 2", and " Grand Theft Auto:

5".

9. "Insane in the Brain" by Cypress Hill

This song is perfect for when you're feeling a little bit crazy and want to

play a game that's fast-paced. The song is all about how Cypress Hill is

the craziest group around and how they're not afraid to show it. Cypress

Hill's first album was released in 1991 and since then they've released

eight more albums.

Recommended games to play with the song: "Crazy Taxi", and "

Burnout 3: Takedown".

10. Rage Against the Machine- "Killing in the Name"

This song was one of the biggest hits of the band in the 90s. It is perfect

for when you are feeling a little angsty and want to take it out on an

enemy. The song is all about how society is full of injustice and

violence. It's a perfect song to play when playing 3D shooters.

Recommended games to play with the song: "Prototype", "Halo", and

"Doom Eternal".

These 10 songs are perfect for when you're feeling gaming. These

adrenaline-inducing activities will get your heart racing and have you

feeling pumped up and ready to take on anything. So, put on your

headphones, crank up the volume, and get ready to game.