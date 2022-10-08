Dana White drops heavenly new single “Higher Love”

R&B powerhouse Dana White has just dropped his latest single, “Higher Love” on YouTube and all the usual streaming platforms. The heavenly imagery in his press photos perfectly captures the tone of this new track.

Singersroom previously covered Dana White’s earlier single “Rejuvenation” in April 2022.

The North Carolina-based singer/songwriter has been actively creating music for some years now. His lyrical visual video is available now on YouTube. The lyrics have a heavenly and otherworldly quality:

Flowing through the clouds,

Feeling like my body has been taken over (and)

I can’t see the ground,

Light as a feather and this moment’s golden (and it feels like)

Heaven has fell upon me right now (and I)

Know it’s because (you swept me off my feet)

Elevating my heart to a…

Higher, Higher,

Higher love.

Higher, Higher,

Higher love, love.

Dana White was born and raised in Huntsville, Alabama and he got his musical start in his hometown where he performed at local events and festivals. These days he is honing and finessing his brand further. The talented artist writes, produces, records, and edits all of his own music. He has been writing music for over 18 years – with three albums already under his belt and a fourth album currently underway.

This talented young performer has been working on his vocals and creating a unique sound. He achieves this adeptly with this hypnotic new single, “Higher Love” from the opening drum beats and his engaging vocal performance. White’s vocals are smooth. Some of his earlier musical influences include Seal and Sade.

“Higher Love” Is out now and streaming across all the usual platforms – this one’s a must-add to your playlists

