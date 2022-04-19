Dana releases new single “Rejuvenation

On April 13, North Carolina-based singer/songwriter, Dana, released his latest single “Rejuvenation” and lyrics music video on YouTube which has already been viewed over 3,000 times in just two days post-release.

Dana was born and raised in Huntsville, Alabama and he’s been making music since he was very young. He started his musical career in his hometown of Huntsville and he has performed at many events and festivals in that area as well as traveling widely through the country.

Dana writes, produces, records and edits all his own material and he’s been writing for over 18 years now. He has already released three albums and is about to release and promote his upcoming fourth album.

Dana is a visual creator. When he got started in music he didn’t like the sound of his own voice and had to overcome significant fears around performing to move forward. So he started to experiment with creating a unique sound and building his stage presence.

Dana’s vocals are smooth and he’s branded his unique musical style which he nicknamed Seren&B to represent ambient and melodic soothing sounds. Dana’s style is similar to artists such as Sade and Seal with its smooth, yet powerful, vocals.

Album cover art for “Rejuvenation”

He wrote “Rejuvenation” to explain his own process of coming into a place of love for yourself and finding total peace and serenity on your life’s spiritual journey.

“Rejuvenation” is out now and streaming on all the usual platforms. Add it to your playlists.

Social Media

