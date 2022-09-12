Pascan releases laid-back pop song “Favorite”

Multi-genre producer Sean2 Miles comes together with the talented singer and actor Paschan for a laid-back and beautiful pop song titled “Favorite.”

The LA-based recording artist and businessman has had massive success with his previous albums; the EP Farmhaven, Double Lit Double It with Daniel Curtis, and Heartaches & Turn Ups. With four No. 1 records in his pocket, Miles has grabbed the attention of many industry professionals such as Snoop Dogg.

The Chicago born talent on the other hand began her career hosting the online talk show called the “Paschan Show.” She later got the chance to be on the Hit reality TV show Making The Band 3 on MTV, where she was able to showcase her talent to megastars like P. Diddy.

Miles’ latest single “Favorite” will bring a new height of success for both artists. With its soothing melodies supported by Paschan’s exceptional vocal performance, the single is a mix of acoustic, R&B, Hip-Hop and Blues sounds that boasts versatility.

iTunes – https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/favorite-feat-sean2-miles-single/1636869453?Is=1&app=itunes

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4f91o1OSkko