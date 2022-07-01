R&B Recording Artist Chris Knite: The Soulful Voice of a Legend on the Rise

written by: Giavanna Foster
Music is a universal language that unites people from around the world. When it
comes to singers, there are people who sing, and there are others whose voices are
undeniable in richness of talent and the ability to connect with the hearts of fans.
Gifted singers who come to mind are legendary artists like Al Green, Aretha
Franklin, and Luther Vandross. There is a new gifted artist emerging on the R&B
front destined for greatness. His name is Chris Knite.
As a recording artist, Chris Knite has a unique soulful sound that is creating buzz
on the national music scene with his velvet voice and pure R&B sound. Looking at
his new self-titled EP, “Chris Knite,” the project features both contemporary and
progressive R&B tracks that include “I Gotchu” featuring Kamillion and “Hard 2
Say” featuring Khaotic (Love and Hip-Hop Miami). There are no filler tracks on
this EP. Each song stands on its own as a solid hit as Chris Knite interprets life
experiences lyrically and melodically with pure feeling and range in vocal
interpretation and musical flavor.
On top of his mastery of R&B as a recording artist, Chris Knite is the full package
as demonstrated by his solid artistry as a concert performer. Whether recording or
performing, what stands out is undeniable talent and passion infused in his original
music that represent timeless R&B music for listeners to experience and enjoy.
Chris Knite exudes a passion for R&B music that stands out in his live show and
recordings establishing him as an artist committed to bringing back romance and
love through heartfelt lyrics and the art of rhythm and blues.
When asked about his journey in music, Chris Knite shared that he fell in love with
music through songwriting early on at the age of 12 years old. This led him to his
first recording "One More Chance” and his discovery of his ability to sing R&B
music. Chris continues to be a sought- after artist on the major concert circuit
where he has performed on billings with J. Cole, Erikah Badu, Musiq Soulchild,
Tank, Anthony Hamilton, The Isley Brothers, Joe, Frankie Beverly, Keith Sweat,
Dougie Fresh, Big Daddy Kane, and Young Jeezy.
Looking at his range of talent, Chris Knite represents the full package as a solid
vocalist, writer, and live performer. With his dapper attire, velvet voice, and solid
performance skills, Chris Knite is “The Voice” of today’s contemporary R&B that
will carry its sound and authenticity to new heights of global recognition and
appeal. With his movement in style and grace from studios to the large stage, Chris
Knite is no doubt a legend in the making in the genre of R&B music.
