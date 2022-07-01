R&B Recording Artist Chris Knite: The Soulful Voice of a Legend on the Rise

written by: Giavanna Foster

Music is a universal language that unites people from around the world. When it

comes to singers, there are people who sing, and there are others whose voices are

undeniable in richness of talent and the ability to connect with the hearts of fans.

Gifted singers who come to mind are legendary artists like Al Green, Aretha

Franklin, and Luther Vandross. There is a new gifted artist emerging on the R&B

front destined for greatness. His name is Chris Knite.

As a recording artist, Chris Knite has a unique soulful sound that is creating buzz

on the national music scene with his velvet voice and pure R&B sound. Looking at

his new self-titled EP, “Chris Knite,” the project features both contemporary and

progressive R&B tracks that include “I Gotchu” featuring Kamillion and “Hard 2

Say” featuring Khaotic (Love and Hip-Hop Miami). There are no filler tracks on

this EP. Each song stands on its own as a solid hit as Chris Knite interprets life

experiences lyrically and melodically with pure feeling and range in vocal

interpretation and musical flavor.

On top of his mastery of R&B as a recording artist, Chris Knite is the full package

as demonstrated by his solid artistry as a concert performer. Whether recording or

performing, what stands out is undeniable talent and passion infused in his original

music that represent timeless R&B music for listeners to experience and enjoy.

Chris Knite exudes a passion for R&B music that stands out in his live show and

recordings establishing him as an artist committed to bringing back romance and

love through heartfelt lyrics and the art of rhythm and blues.

When asked about his journey in music, Chris Knite shared that he fell in love with

music through songwriting early on at the age of 12 years old. This led him to his

first recording "One More Chance” and his discovery of his ability to sing R&B

music. Chris continues to be a sought- after artist on the major concert circuit

where he has performed on billings with J. Cole, Erikah Badu, Musiq Soulchild,

Tank, Anthony Hamilton, The Isley Brothers, Joe, Frankie Beverly, Keith Sweat,

Dougie Fresh, Big Daddy Kane, and Young Jeezy.

Looking at his range of talent, Chris Knite represents the full package as a solid

vocalist, writer, and live performer. With his dapper attire, velvet voice, and solid

performance skills, Chris Knite is “The Voice” of today’s contemporary R&B that

will carry its sound and authenticity to new heights of global recognition and

appeal. With his movement in style and grace from studios to the large stage, Chris

Knite is no doubt a legend in the making in the genre of R&B music.

You Tube – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPySAlwdMe6KOOoFP-z2cCg/featured

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/realchrisknite/

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/chris.knite

TikTok – https://www.tiktok.com/@realchrisknite

Website – https://realchrisknite.com/