Singer/songwriter Natalie Nichole hot new single “Come Over”

Singer/songwriter Natalie Nichole was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas. Her latest single, “Come Over” was released in March 2022 and the artist explains what inspired her to write it:

“Come Over” is a feel good song with hints of reality. I think everyone has had a relationship they absolutely adore but have had to take a break from or even walk away from, only to rekindle a flame that was destined to be more than a spark. This song depicts the reality of a relationship and what can sometimes happen even if you’re in love. The everyday person has a job, has to work or has kids and at times may need to put a relationship on hold to tend to responsibilities. I know as an artist, I’m extremely busy and have been in this exact situation multiple times. I wrote based on what’s real. All my songs are rooted in my reality and often resemble many peoples lifestyles. As far as the message I want to deliver to my fans, I want them to catch a vibe. There’s always a hint of sexy in every song I write. A recurring goal of mine is to have my listener feel sexy and open to their emotions.”

Growing up, Natalie was involved with dancing groups, talent and TV shows, commercials and youth organizations such as NYA and HYPE. Shortly after completing high school, Natalie moved to California and worked in the studio with artists like Smitty Soul (the multi-platinum songwriter and producer who also worked with Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown and Justin Timberlake and Akon). In California she also collaborated with Ron Aniello (who worked with Bruce Springsteen and Shania Twain) and others like Pusha Rod, Rita Wilson and artists like CoCo Jones.

Achieving success hasn’t been easy for the Texan native and she even became homeless in LA for 11 months and during that difficult period, she managed to audition for Nick Cannon’s Challenge on Instagram and won. Natalie has worked on projects such as “Calling All Models (The Prequel) released in early 2018.

Around this time Natalie released her single titled “Simple” with NCredible Ent in 2019. Shortly after, Natalie created her own Indie label “Indience Music Group” and using this label she has released several iTunes chart topping singles such as “Slide” & “Go Off” along with many other popularly streaming records.

Natalie creates music based on her life experiences and would like her legacy to be for her storytelling and testimony. Not just a musician, Natalie is a crypto enthusiast and she has dipped her toes into the crypto NFT world and has created her own coin $DOVE (on Rally.io).

