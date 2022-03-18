Angel Sessions new single “You Missed a Good Thing”

Veteran singer/songwriter Angel Sessions released her new single “You missed a good thing” on March 18, 2022. Angel has over 20 years experience in the music industry with 15 awards under her belt already. “You Missed a Good Thing” is currently number 2 on the global international charts (London) Archodia Play.

You can watch her live performance from the 2022 Black Expo in Sacramento, California where Angel performed her two songs, “Here I Go Again” and “You Missed A Good Thing” – both songs will feature on her upcoming album, “The Best of Angel Sessions R&B” which will be released on March 25th. You can pre-order the album on Amazon now or on Apple Music and listen on Spotify.

You can expect Angel Sessions to receive the same success for this new single and upcoming album as the material she released in 2021. In 2021, Angel released two number 1 singles “The L-o-v-e” and “You Will Always Be (My Baby Girl)” ranking number 1 on the Amazon Charts in R&B and Sound Click at number 1 on both R&B and Gospel Charts.

Angel’s upcoming album, “The Best of Angel Sessions R&B” will include some of her earlier material such as “Give My Love a Try”, “Open Up Your Eyes” and “Make Up Your Mind”. Angel wrote the lyrics of all her songs and managed the musical arrangement.



Angel Sessions

Angel began her career, twenty years ago, from singing in church as a child to becoming an R&B recording artist where she performed in Guam and around prestigious music venues in Los Angeles, California – alongside artists such as The Whispers, H-Town, Teena Marie, James Brown, Eric Benet and many others. She’s also performed at Grammy pre-parties around Los Angeles.

When asked about her ability to write her own lyrics, Angel commented that:

“Ever since I can remember, I’ve always wrote songs of love to my heavenly Father. It was a gift God has given me along with the ability to sing.”

She credits her musical career to her strong faith.

After performing for years around the Bay Area, Angel met record producer Fred Pittman who convinced her to sign a deal with Pittmoble Records distributed by Ichiban Records.

The single, “You Missed A Good Thing” will also be featured on the new album. Angel Sessions told us what she had in mind when she was writing the song:

“This song has a fun up-tempo beat that tells a story about a girl telling her ex, you missed a good thing, and that she is gone, now that they have broken up. It’s a catchy song with a catchy hook you can dance to, with a funky sound.”

“You Missed A Good Thing” is out now on all the usual streaming platforms and Angel’s awesome new album, “The Best of Angel Sessions R&B” will be available on March 25 – so get your copy now.

