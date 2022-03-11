DKist releases single “Anytime” hitting 1.2 million views

Dayon “DKist” Bryant’s single “Anytime” released May 2021 has now hit over 1.2 million views on YouTube as an impressive 955.4 thousand streams on Spotify with over 142,000 listeners. DKist has also amassed 15,000 followers on Instagram.

Dkist hails from Birmingham, Alabama and this R&B recording artist started his musical journey at an early age. His earlier musical influences include Joe, Donnell Jones, Trey Songs, and Charlie Wilson all of whom convinced him to join the school band where he learned to play the tuba, trombone and sing baritone.

Dkist was a college basketball star but an early injury ended his sporting career. He instead put his focus into his music and telling a story. When asked why he got into music in the first place, Dkist told us that:

“I make music because honestly I can really express myself better and just pour my feelings out on a piece of paper rather than just telling somebody,”

DKist has been gaining attention not only locally but also from other breakthrough stars such as Charlotte hip-hop artist, Toosii who he has also worked with.



EP album artwork EP “DKist”

DKist is looking to become one of the top R&B contenders and plans to tour in the near future as well as developing his own Indie music label.

“Anytime” featuring Erica Banks is streaming now on all the usual platforms as well as YouTube. The music video for “Anytime” was directed by Sydnee Simone and styled by @cashmacintosh.

Social Media

