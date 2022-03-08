R&B artist, Jacob Monroe releasing new single “All Night Long”

The Detroit-based singer and songwriter, Jacob Monroe, has just released his new single “All Night Long” (produced by DystinkBeats) on all streaming platforms on February 14th. The official video, which was directed/edited by DJ Westside and features sultry model, Taylor Rose, is currently available on Youtube.

Jacob Monroe (also known as Teddy Cane) has been making his presence felt on the underground music scene for the last few years. Monroe comes from Detroit, Michigan and one of his mottos is “Live Life in Song”. Jacob recorded his first song at the tender age of 18 and he hasn’t looked back since. He has worked on numerous independent projects as well as performed at various music venues in his hometown of Detroit.

Monroe has also worked with some of the more prominent talent in the Detroit music scene including hip-hop artist Dame Dot, Babyface Ray, & TE Peezy to mega producer, Helluva.

Monroe is now residing and working out of Atlanta, Georgia as he seeks to take his musical career to the next level.

There’s no doubt that “All Night Long” will be the perfect vehicle for Jacob Monroe to showcase his influences on R&B scene while conveying all the emotions experienced in an urban love story. When asked what inspires him, Jacob Monroe says:

“I’ve been writing music since age 12 and I’ve been singing since I can remember. I was involved in choir, musicals, and song writing at an early age. It wasn’t until high school that I realized that my passion was music. I love the way I was able to make people feel when I would sing”.

Jacob’s sublime vocals and mastery of tempo and musical arrangement makes “All Night Song” a delight to listen to and it’s more than just a sensual romantic ode. It’s a promise about reward and fulfillment in human connection. “All Night Long” is out now on all the usual streaming platforms – add it to your playlist.

