James Worthy and Robin S release new single “See it my Way”

Singer and songwriter James Worthy has just released his new single “See it My Way” which also features house-dance singer Robin S. The single’s release was timed to coincide with Black History Month in February.

The single “See it My Way” came out on February 25, 2022 and was released through Humble Sound Music Group as part of a lead collaboration from James Worthy’s upcoming debut studio album, “Once a Fairytale” (2022).



Singer and songwriter James Worthy

The single was written, and produced by James Worthy, Ronell Sessoms and Robin S and it has already debuted at #1 on the Dance iTunes Charts worldwide and in four days got over 5,000 views on YouTube.

“See it My Way” is a dark, psychedelic disco and synth pop track and the song is an upbeat anthem about manifestation, self confidence, and passion for the greater things in life. The song features the harpist, Noa Davies and accomplished flute player, John William. Vocals were engineered by William Bowser and the music production was completed by Ronell Sessoms and James Worthy.



Album artwork for “See it My Way”

“See it my Way” is available now on all the usual streaming platforms and is a must-add to your dance playlist.

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/kingjamesworthy/

Linktree – https://linktr.ee/jamesworthy

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDuXwAuGX7WkdavZQRyqEjg

Twitter – https://twitter.com/kingjamesworthy



“See it my Way” placed number one on dance songs playlist