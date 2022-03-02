Canadian singer TÖME releases new album “LÖV” (Love Over Vanity)”



The Official Video Wait by Töme off her album, LÖV.

On February 25, the Nigerian-French Canadian singer and songwriter, TÖME released her third studio album, “LÖV” (Love Over Vanity) which has ten tracks on it. Working on this album, TÖME collaborated with some of global music’s brightest producers including Grammy Award nominees Legendury Beatz (Wizkid, Tems, Justin Bieber), Shizzi (Beyonce, Fireboy DML, Ed Sheeran) and LT Moe (Rick Ross, Wale, Eminem).

“LÖV” is an exciting R&B-afropop fusion offering which shows TÖME at her versatile and genre-fluid best, fuelled by her penchant for love songs, vivid storytelling and infectious melodies.



Singer/songwriter Tome

TÖME was born in Montreal, Canada. “LÖV” is her third studio album and production was completed with the assistance of Shizzi (Beyonce, Fireboy DML, Ed Sheeran), Michelin Shin (Wretch 32, NafeSmallz, Tiggs Da Author), LT Moe (Rick Ross, Wale, Eminem) and Grammy Award nominees Legendury Beatz (Wizkid, Tems, Justin Bieber). The album features guest appearances from Mozambique newcomers Yaba Buluku Boyz, Nigerian pop star Skales and Atlanta-based R&B sensation JSol.

TÖME won her first Juno Award in 2021 for her single “I, Pray” which received the Reggae Recording of the Year Award. The Juno Awards are Canada’s equivalent of the Grammys. So it’s no surprise that TÖME already has over five million streams of her music, which is no small feat considering she only started releasing music officially a little over two years ago.

TÖME’s debut project was her album TomesRoom: Chapter 1 in 2019. She followed that up with her second critically acclaimed 2020 album “Bigger than 4 Walls”.



Cover art for Tome’s new album, LOV

Her third album LÖV showcases TÖME’s enchanting voice, honest and relatable songwriting, and enthralling artistry. The album opens with the sultry R&B love song, “Nobody Else’, followed by ‘Hold You’ with its amapiano sensibilities. The second part of the album shows TÖME exploring themes around love and relationships (in singles such as ‘TÖME’ and ‘Dangerous’).

When asked about what inspired her to create her LÖV album, TÖME says,

“Honestly there wasn’t much of a thought process or true inspiration behind the album specifically, I just wanted my feelings to speak for me. Whatever that meant, this album feels good, it feels like heart-warming love. That was the inspiration. I want people to take home the feeling of love being in all shapes and forms, that loving yourself is just as strong and vibrant as loving somebody else. I want my fans to know their worth but not let it get into their head. Live by Love over Vanity”.

Tome’s new album LÖV is out now across all the usual streaming platforms with the following tracklist:

1. Nobody Else

2. Hold You featuring Yaba Buluku Boyz

3. Burn Up featuring Skales

4. Please

5. Be There

6. TÖME featuring JSol

7. Dangerous

8. Good Life

9. Wait

10. MAD

Stream LÖV on all music platforms: https://tome.ffm.to/_lov

Social Media

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/tomeofficial_/

Twitter – https://www.twitter.com/tomeofficial_

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/tomeofficial_

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCE7KRja3THiVtwYkgEfGcSA