Shevvy releases new single “Aura of a Woman”

The Jamaican-American singer/songwriter Shevvy released her new single, “Aura of a Woman” on February 22 on Apple Music.

“Aura of a Woman” is an R&B/pop crossover melody which opens with a slow guitar riff and a dropped penny hitting the sidewalk. Shevvy’s glorious vocals deliver a sublime harmony which combined with the hypnotic tempo, give this song its power from the opening lyrics which tell us that “This game is rigged” all the way to the chorus:

The aura of a woman is the greatest

It’s going to leave you feeling so amazing

What you want in this world, gotta take it.

Don’t let dreams walk away

Girl, go chase em

“Aura of a Woman” showcases Shevvy as prodigious new talent to watch out for emerging in this space.

Shevvy studied music from an early age – learning music theory and playing the acoustic drums. She also appeared in pageants which encouraged her to showcase her musical talents.

In high school, Shevvy was part of a girl group and this pushed her to continue her musical and recording career.

Her musical inspiration comes partly from her Jamaican heritage – she grew up listening to Buju Banton, Beanie man, and Shabba Ranks. Other musical influences include Ciara, Aliyah and Nicki Minaj.

“Aura of a Woman” is out now on Apple Music – check it out and add it to your playlist.

Social Media

Youtube – “Aura of a Woman” – https://youtu.be/sS4K7OlHlcE

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/yo.shevvy/