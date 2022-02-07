Christian artist PTtheGospelSpitter releasing new single “SfTK Remix”



The self-described “bad boy of Gospel”, PTTheGospelSpitter is releasing his new single “SfTK Remix” (featuring Emcee N.I.C.E. and J-NiBB) on February 18, 2022. This remix fits into rhythm and gospel and crossover rhythmic and pop musical genres.

PTTheGospelSpitter’s real name is Ashante P.T. Stokes and he is an up and coming gospel crossover R&B artist. His earlier single “Praise the Maker” hit number 85 on the Top 200 Global Artist Airplay and number nine on the top 150 Global Independent Artist Charts as well as number one on the Internet BDS Gospel Radio Charts.

The original version of the soon to be released new single, “SfTK feat. Emcee N.I.C.E.” spent 16 weeks at the top on BDS/MRC radio internet Gospel and 23 weeks at the top on BDS/MRC radio internet Christian Hip Hop. “SfTK” was also ranked number one on iTunes Christian and Gospel South Africa, Belgium, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.



Ashante “PT” Stokes

Ashante PT Stokes began his musical career in Atlanta, Georgia and got his start singing in talent shows and musical performances with his Christian church. (He was a chanter and played handbells for Hillside Presbyterian Church growing up). After finishing high school, he studied Marketing at University and combined his passion for music, business and Christianity to create his own production company, Serving the Peace – which is a rhythm and gospel record label. Ashante PT Stokes writes all his own lyrics and he has a six octave vocal range.

There will be a short film release in mid-February, “SfTK (Service for The King) The Movie” on Apple TV in mid-February to accompany the single release.

The new single was released by PT’s record label “Serving the Peace”. The production company, “Serving the Peace” also were behind the movie “SfTK (Service for The King) The Movie” which has so far won nine film festival awards including Best Inspirational (New York Movie Awards) and Best Ensemble Cast (Best Shorts Competition).

The single “SfTK Remix” was produced in Atlanta by Sam Peezy and mastered by Prodi Reign and is released on February 18 on all the usual streaming platforms.

